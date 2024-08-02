SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SLM by 378.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in SLM by 110.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SLM by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 318,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in SLM by 257.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

