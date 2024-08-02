SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,118 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 124,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $38,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,367,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in SM Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 101,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

