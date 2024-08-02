SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 243,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $475.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

