Snap Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 424,661 call options on the company. This is an increase of 329% compared to the average daily volume of 98,891 call options.
Snap Trading Down 3.9 %
SNAP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,089. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
