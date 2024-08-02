SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after buying an additional 493,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,595,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.