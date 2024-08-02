Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Soho House & Co Inc. has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. On average, analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SHCO opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $892.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $255,597.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,013,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 114,990 shares of company stock valued at $632,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

