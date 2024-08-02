SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWI opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 165.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.74 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

