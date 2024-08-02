Sondrel (LON:SND) Shares Up 6.7%

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 341,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,490,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Sondrel Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

