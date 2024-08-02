Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.40

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 341,151 shares trading hands.

Sondrel Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

