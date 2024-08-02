Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

