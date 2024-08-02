Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CFO Sells $187,760.80 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $187,760.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 185.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.