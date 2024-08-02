Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.33 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.