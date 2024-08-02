Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.