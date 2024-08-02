SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Shares Down 0.1%

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 122,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 95,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

Get SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.