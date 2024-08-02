SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,448,000. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 509,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,887,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

