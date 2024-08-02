SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.24. 252,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 339,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPBO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 501.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 127,353 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,586 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.