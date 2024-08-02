SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Trading 0.5% Higher

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.10. 851,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 784,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

