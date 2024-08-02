Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.15

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.15 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.24). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.22), with a volume of 1,066,723 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.22) to GBX 199 ($2.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of £986.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.15.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

