Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.78

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 311447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

