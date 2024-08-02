Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $161,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $336.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.23 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

