Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Shares Down 4%

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 8,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

