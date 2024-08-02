Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Shares Down 2.3%

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.14. 38,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 27,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

Get Free Report

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

Recommended Stories

