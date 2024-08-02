Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) & Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Financial Analysis

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 4.52% 28.19% 9.71% Maison Solutions N/A -9.09% -1.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 0 8 2 0 2.20 Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprouts Farmers Market and Maison Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus target price of $87.11, suggesting a potential downside of 12.79%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Maison Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Maison Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $6.84 billion 1.47 $258.86 million $2.90 34.44 Maison Solutions $41.98 million 0.50 N/A N/A N/A

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Maison Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

