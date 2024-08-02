St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.07) to GBX 700 ($9.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STJ. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.00) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.65) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 784.25 ($10.09).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STJ

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

About St. James’s Place

STJ stock opened at GBX 704.50 ($9.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 393.60 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 937.80 ($12.06). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 545.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 527.87.

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.