Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Dividend Announcement

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 782.60 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 770 ($9.90). 11,499,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 7,997,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726.80 ($9.35).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.72) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.65) to GBX 800 ($10.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 951.33 ($12.24).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 736.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 688.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 871.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.