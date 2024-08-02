Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXI. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 322.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXI

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.