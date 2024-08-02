Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $110.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

