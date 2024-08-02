Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $121.00 at UBS Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -147.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

