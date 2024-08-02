Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $96.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.