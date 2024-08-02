Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $93.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBUX. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.