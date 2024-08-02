Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $93.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.20. Approximately 2,905,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,740,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

