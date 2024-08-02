Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $93.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.20. Approximately 2,905,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,740,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

