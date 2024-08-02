State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 10,120 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 89.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Brightcove by 151.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 135,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Brightcove by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Brightcove by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

