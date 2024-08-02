State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 13,544 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Domo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Domo by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Domo by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Domo by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 18.9% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,641.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,818. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $8.04 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

