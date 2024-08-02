State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 13,811 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 514,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $423.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

