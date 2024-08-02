State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Shares in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,513,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Omega Flex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of OFLX opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $531.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.01.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

