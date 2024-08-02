State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 10,473 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $767.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

