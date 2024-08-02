State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 15,340 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,879,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aaron’s by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aaron’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aaron’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,000,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $317.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Several analysts have commented on AAN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

