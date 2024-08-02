State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.28% of Agenus worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Agenus by 3,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Agenus by 81.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 708,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

