State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OLO were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of OLO by 8.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OLO by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OLO by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLO opened at $5.40 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.26.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,310.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $42,451.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 583,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,310.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,686 shares of company stock worth $362,798. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

