State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 65,533 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.07.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunityBio Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.