State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $136,000 Stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZIO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

VZIO opened at $11.00 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.24, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.04.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $145,156.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,269.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 542,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,999. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

