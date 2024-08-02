State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.25. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

