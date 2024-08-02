State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $79,000 Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iRobot by 522.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

iRobot Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $314.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.64. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.