State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $92,000 Holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,122,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 119,834 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWLG opened at $3.16 on Friday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $379.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.