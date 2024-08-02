State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Codexis were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Codexis by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 420,977 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,625 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.12. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

