State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $119,000 in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after buying an additional 3,703,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,499,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,592,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 180,325 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.