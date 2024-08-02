State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $130,000 in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,569 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,246,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 31.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $258.72 million, a PE ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

