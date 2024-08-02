State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $132,000 in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $334.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.65. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ocugen

About Ocugen

(Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.