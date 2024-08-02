State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $245,000 in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Park Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1,704.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

PKE stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.40. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

