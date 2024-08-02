State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $91,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 170,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Senseonics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Senseonics ( NYSE:SENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

